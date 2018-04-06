Trumped? BMW Considers Sourcing More US Steel To Lower Costs

As nations continue plotting how to best stab each other in the back in the wake the United States’ decision to impose steeper tariffs on aluminum and steel, manufacturers have to find a way to roll with the punches.

Domestic BMW dealers have begun crapping their designer britches over fears that 3 Series models will suddenly host MSRPs in excess of $60,000 if the Trump administration follows through with a threat to impose high import duties on cars.

While we don’t know if the 25 percent import tariff on cars will come to pass, we do know the very real steel tariffs will shrink the profit margin of many vehicles. However, BMW is one of the first automakers we’ve heard discussing the purchase of more U.S. steel to mitigate costs.

Agent009

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

Trump will claim this as a victory whereas in reality it will cost jobs and make products more expensive.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 5:37:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

How is this costing American jobs exactly?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 5:40:35 PM | | Votes: -3   

rlbdcky

The article states BMW already buys 70% of its steel for the Spartanburg plant domestically. It also states that BMW will attempt to buy more domestic steel "which is dependent on the availability of appropriate specification and quality". That caveat explains why they don't buy more already. The steel they import is specialty steel not readily available locally. This underlines why putting tariffs on intermediate goods like steel and aluminum isn't good policy. BMW may very well source more locally but in the end the higher cost of that or the tariffs themselves will make building a BMW in South Carolina more expensive. Taxing (which is what tariffs are) materials US manufacturers needs to produce and export a product is self-defeating.

rlbdcky (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 5:41:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

This move is BRILLIANT on part of Trump. Germany has a huge trade deficits with the US and should pay more or even the trade tariffs. Many other countries dump steel and aluminum in the US so bring on the tariffs.

Canada and the US are being bitch slapped by Trump to force both countries to bend over and give the US a better deal or risk loosing NAFTA. Divide and conquer and Trump wrote the book on that one.

In the end there will be no Canadian or Mexican tariffs or they will be struck down by the WTO but Trump will succeed in getting better trade deals for numerous countries and shitholes and good for him. What the real benefit here is Trump is scaring enough big companies that are looking at this and thinking about onshoring operations to the US so they can be in the second largest market should anything happen to NAFTA or these tariffs price these companies out of the market.

Trump only cares about the end result and negotiates with a sledgehammer. Like him or loathe him but he is fighting to get America the best deal and terms and long term will be regarded as a ruthless yet effective POTUS. MAGA and fuck everyone else (coming from an envious Canuck).

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 6:18:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

rlbdcky

Sorry, but Trump is an ignoramus. So you're going to raise the cost to American exporters including BMW's South Carolina plant to get a bit more of the commodity steel market all while raising the costs of higher value finished American goods on the world market? About 30 percent of that aluminum and steel imported into the US goes right back out again as much higher value finished goods. By raising the costs of American manufacturers either by the tariffs or higher cost domestic sources, you're making America less competitive in manufacturing where the real money is. Steel and coal was a fine industrial plan for the 1870s, not so much now.

rlbdcky (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 6:38:03 PM | | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

rlbdcky

You make some good points but in reality these tariffs will only be temporary until the US can hammer out better deals with many of the one sided trade countries like Germany, China etc.

Why should China be given "Most Favored Nation" status when they tax the shit out of American goods? Why should Germany be allowed to have such massive trade deficits? Buy more American goods or make your stuff in America if you want to weasel out of the duties. The US is a big enough of a market that they can dictate terms.

The real problem is previous administrations of both parties let this go on for far to long unchecked and Trump is making long overdue corrections albeit in an unconventional manner. It's not his message that matters -it's the net end result and watch as many of these bad actors adjust tariffs more favorably and open the door to more US cross trade which is the real end goal.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/4/2018 8:01:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

