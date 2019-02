This, girls and boys, is a wide-bodied Lexus LC. A car that could well tear the internet in two. On the one hand, we have a beautifully clean sports car that’s had its aggression cranked right up, arguably in bad taste. On the other, we have a ludicrously punchy piece of design with more than a whiff of LFA about it. Spoiler-clad Nürburgring Pack in particular.



Read Article