Tuner Gives Porsche 911 Turbo Carbon Fiber Body, 650 HP

After introducing its nearly complete carbon fiber body replacement for the refreshed Porsche 911 Turbo last year, Russian tuner Topcar is now offering a limited run of three Carbon Edition sports cars that pair this lightweight upgrade with additional improvements.



Plenty of aftermarket firms offer body kits that just replace the bumpers and some trim, but Topcar goes far further. Everything is now carbon fiber, except for the roof and part of the doors (see below). For the Carbon Edition, the tuner leaves these components unpainted, so everyone can get an eyeful of the extensive changes. If a customer buys this 17-piece set on their own, Topcar charges 37,500 euros ($39,600), plus an additional 4,200 euros ($4440) for the GT3-RS-style front fenders. For the Carbon Edition, the firm also adds a set of forged ADV.1 21 inch-wheels.



