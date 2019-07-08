Tuner Transforms X-Class Into The Beast It Should Have Been All Along

While the Mercedes-Benz X-Class is about as plush as a mid-size pickup truck can get, it’s not particularly exciting, especially compared with the off-road focused concept that Mercedes unveiled in late 2016.

That X-Class, painted in a shade of matte yellow and outfitted with numerous off-road focused parts, got the world worked up about what the production vehicle would look like. Unfortunately, it was not up to the level of this concept, fittingly dubbed the Powerful Adventurer. This one from Pickup Design shows us how a road-going version of that concept could have looked like from the factory.