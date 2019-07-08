Tuner Transforms X-Class Into The Beast It Should Have Been All Along

Agent009 submitted on 8/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:18 AM

0 user comments | Views : 272 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While the Mercedes-Benz X-Class is about as plush as a mid-size pickup truck can get, it’s not particularly exciting, especially compared with the off-road focused concept that Mercedes unveiled in late 2016.

 

That X-Class, painted in a shade of matte yellow and outfitted with numerous off-road focused parts, got the world worked up about what the production vehicle would look like. Unfortunately, it was not up to the level of this concept, fittingly dubbed the Powerful Adventurer. This one from Pickup Design shows us how a road-going version of that concept could have looked like from the factory.



Read Article


Tuner Transforms X-Class Into The Beast It Should Have Been All Along

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]