Turkmenistan President Demonstrates His Manliness By Doing Donuts Around A Flaming Crater

On the back of speculation that the president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, had died, a television program of the leader has been published by state media.

The Vladimir Putin-esque video shows Berdymukhamedov riding on the back of a horse, cycling, bowling, hitting the gym, and even singing and producing music in a studio. Things get lively at the 16-minute mark in the video below as Berdymukhamedov dons a race suit and goes off-roading in a pickup truck converted for rally driving.



