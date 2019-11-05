U.S. Federal Judge GRILLS SEC For "Lateness" In Filing Its Civil Suit Against VW For #DieselGate

Agent00R submitted on 5/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:22:50 PM

0 user comments | Views : 540 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A federal judge on Friday sharply questioned the U.

S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the timing of its civil suit filed in March accusing Volkswagen AG of defrauding investors and demanded the agency explain its rationale...

...At a status conference on Friday in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer questioned the SEC’s “lateness” in suing VW more than two years after the company settled the Justice Department’s criminal probe, pleading guilty to three felonies and paying $4.3 billion in penalties.

“My basic question is what took you so long,” Breyer said, adding he was “totally mystified” why the SEC waited until 2019...

Read Article


U.S. Federal Judge GRILLS SEC For

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]