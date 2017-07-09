U.S. House Vote For Self-Driving Cars PASSES Proposal — Are We LESS Safe On The Roads Now?

The U.
S. House on Wednesday unanimously approved a sweeping proposal to speed the deployment of self-driving cars without human controls by putting federal regulators in the driver’s seat and barring states from blocking autonomous vehicles.

The House measure, the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year. The cap would rise over three years to 100,000 vehicles annually...

...Automakers, business groups, and advocates for the blind praised the House measure. But one consumer group said the House bill did not do enough to ensure self-driving cars would be safe.


Read Article


User Comments

FAQMD

So much for our right to Travel.

People have no idea how this will impact future generations, all because we have a few people enamored with technology.

