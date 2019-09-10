UAW Claims GM Refuses To Commit To American Job Security

The UAW and General Motors are still far apart on at least one of the labor contract's major sticking points: job security, a top UAW official said Tuesday.

"We have openly told GM that we do not see a solid commitment to this talented and skilled workforce that has made them billions of dollars in profits. We have made it clear that there is no job security for us when GM products are made in other countries for the purpose of selling them here in the U.S.A.," Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, wrote in a letter to more than 46,000 GM workers who have been on strike over the labor contract since Sept. 16.