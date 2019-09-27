UAW Concerned That EV Production Will Lead To Lost Jobs

The milkman went missing thanks to the rise of refrigerators.

Switchboard operators were done in by the dawn of direct dialing. And in the car industry, auto workers are deathly afraid the engine assembler will give way to battery builders.

Dread over the prospect that plug-in cars -- which have fewer parts and require less labor to build -- will doom auto jobs helped spark the first UAW strike against General Motors in over a decade. Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which are rolling their own battery-powered models to market in the coming years, could face a similar fate if they’re unable to quell the UAW’s concerns that widespread adoption of EVs endangers the employment of 35,000 union members.



User Comments

Vette71

To quote Homer Simpson "DOH". Why do they think that GM is so firm on keeping the temp workers as is? It gives them the flexibility the need to weather the transition. There still will be need to reduce the # of UAW employees. The best the UAW can hope for is GM's commitment to offer early retirement to UAW workers hit by the change.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/27/2019 10:12:57 AM   

