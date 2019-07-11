UAW Could Face Government Takover - What Would The Trump Administration Do To Them?

Job one for acting United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble is rooting out rot in the union to steer clear of federal oversight.

Gamble took over leadership of the country’s largest auto labor group on an interim basis on Saturday when his predecessor stepped aside amid a Justice Department probe that has metastasized over the past two years into a major scandal. Prosecutors have charged several and convicted some senior UAW officials with a series of crimes ranging from embezzlement to wire fraud.