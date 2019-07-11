UAW Could Face Government Takover - What Would The Trump Administration Do To Them?

Job one for acting United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble is rooting out rot in the union to steer clear of federal oversight.

Gamble took over leadership of the country’s largest auto labor group on an interim basis on Saturday when his predecessor stepped aside amid a Justice Department probe that has metastasized over the past two years into a major scandal. Prosecutors have charged several and convicted some senior UAW officials with a series of crimes ranging from embezzlement to wire fraud.



User Comments

skytop

First time in many decades we now have a decent, ethical president. The corrupt criminal deep state is in kayos and fear of Pres. Trump.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 12:48:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

SanJoseDriver

I hope that was meant to be ironic.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:08:37 PM | | Votes: -4   

MDarringer

No, dumbass, it was a truthful statement.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:55:30 PM | | Votes: 4   

Truthy

Trump decent?!? The Trump charity that took donations and spent them on legal fees for his golf course? Trump U, that pleaded out of a fraud case? Trump who calls people names like a third grader? Trump who abandoned the Kurda and called them worse than ISIS?
Trump who nailed porn stars while he was married?
You must be talking about another president.
If you want to know what he would do, you have to ask his boss, Putin.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 2:30:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

Truthy

Skytop, it is spelled, "chaos." There is no such thing as a deep state, coined conspiracy theorists. People do not fear Donnie, just his impulsive, not very bright tendencies.
The Russian media is calling him the best thing to happen to Russia.
Assad's was quoted this week as saying, "Trump is the best president for America's foes."

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 2:34:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

PUGPROUD

Truthy "No one is as blind as one who will not see." The FBI, CIA, Internal Revenue, and DOJ were all corrupted in efforts to support Dems. Open your eyes man.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 4:32:51 PM | | Votes: 6   

Truthy

What evidence do you have, other than DumbDonnie? The only concrete evidence is that Russia worked hard to elect DD?
Why? Look at the results. He has handed over the middle east without negotiating for anything.
He is dismantling NATO, long a Kremlin goal. He wants to allow Russia back into the G8 with no punishment for invading Ukraine and annexing Crimea.
I only see facts and you have none.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 5:09:21 PM | | Votes: -4   

PUGPROUD

Nothing I say now will change your thinking but perhaps when the inspector general's report on the fisa filing is made public you may see things differently.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:09:51 PM | | Votes: 7   

TauronB2G

Bankrupt them and steal the money like every other business he’s gotten into.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 5:09:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

MDarringer

You just hate him because he's white.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 6:56:06 PM | | Votes: 7   

Foncool

If you think about it honestly, probably no one else in government has had more experience of dealing with corrupt unions than Trump. Try building anything in the Metro NY area without dealing with them.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 11/8/2019 6:30:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

