UAW Elects New Leadership As Federal Corruption Noose Tightens

UAW delegates on Wednesday overwhelmingly elected a leadership-approved slate of officers that includes unconventional candidate Gary Jones, a regional director, as president.

Opposition to the UAW administrative caucus-selected slate, including two floor-nominated presidential candidates, gained little traction here at the union's 37th Constitutional Convention, despite a widening federal probe into joint training centers run by the union and Detroit automakers. The probe focuses especially on the center operated by the union and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



