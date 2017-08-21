UAW FCA Scandal Grows With 4th Person Charged For Embezzlement

Four people have now been charged in connection with a $4.

5 million embezzlement case involving the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and an ongoing federal investigation appears likely to ensnare more high-ranking officials.

Last week, a retired UAW associate director, Virdell King, was charged with using a credit card from a training center for Chrysler employees to buy more than $40,000 worth of clothing, jewelry, luggage and other personal items for herself and other senior UAW officials. Among the purchases for herself was a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes for more than $1,000, authorities said.



