UAW/GM Reach Tenative Agreement - No Word Yet On Strike Ending

The UAWs tentative agreement with General Motors would give full-time hourly workers a signing bonus of $11,000, provide wage or lump-sum pay increases of at least 3 percent annually and allow new hires to reach top wages in four years instead of eight, according to a summary of the deal provided by the union.



The four-year contract, if ratified, would result in all current workers earning at least $32.32 an hour by September 2023. Temporary workers would have a path to becoming full-time employees, the summary said.





Read Article