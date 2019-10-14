UAW/GM Strike Now Affects Of 150,000 Workers - Should The Government Step In And Stop The Insanity?

Damage from the UAW's nearly monthlong strike against General Motors goes far beyond the plants that have been surrounded by picket lines, and recovery after it ends could take significant time for the dealerships, suppliers and other employers that depend on GM.

Some small businesses have warned they're in danger of failing from the lost revenue.By the end of last week, some 150,000 workers either had been laid off or had their pay reduced as the walkout "ballooned in scope," Anderson Economic Group said.

ricks0me

Keep the government out of this. I am 100% certain that no one is holding a gun to the UAW or it's members to go out on strike. I am also 100% certain that GM does not walk on water.
Each side has their faults.

