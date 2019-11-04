UAW Goes On The Offensive Against Volkswagen's Chattanooga Plant

A group of hourly employees at Volkswagen's Chattanooga assembly plant filed a petition Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board seeking an election to form a union affiliated with the UAW that would potentially cover more than 1,700 hourly employees at the plant.

According to the filing, the potential union would cover "all full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees" at the plant, including all production and skilled team members and leaders. The Chattanooga Times Free Press first reported the filing, and said the union seeks to hold the election in late April.