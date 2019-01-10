UAW Rejects Latest GM Offer Because It Falls Short In Almost Every Category

The United Auto Workers rejected another offer from General Motors Co. that could have brought the national strike, now in its 16th day, to a close.

The proposal came at 9:45 p.m. Monday, but "did not satisfy your contract demands or needs," Terry Dittes, UAW vice president, wrote in a letter to local union leaders Tuesday. The UAW has submitted a counterproposal and is awaiting GM's response, he said.

"There were many areas that came up short like health care, wages, temporary employees, skilled trades and job security to name a few," wrote Dittes, director of the union's GM department. "Additionally, concessionary proposals still remain in the company's proposals as of last night."