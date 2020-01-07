UAW Wants Texas Assembly Plant Shut Down Over COVID Concerns

The local union at one of General Motors largest plants has asked the company to shut it down because of a growing outbreak of coronavirus cases in the area.

UAW Local 276, representing the nearly 5,000 workers at GM's Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, notified members that it made the request to the company Monday in a notice that also was posted on the local's web page Tuesday morning.

"Due to the most recent data on the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bargaining Committee has asked General Motors to shut down Arlington Assembly until the curve is flattened for the benefit and well-being of our members.