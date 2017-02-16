UK Doctors Unite In Quest To Ban Diesel Vehicles From The Road

Nearly 300 U.
K. doctors, nurses and other health professionals are calling on the government to remove diesel vehicles from the road as soon as possible because they are causing a health emergency.
The newly formed group is campaigning for greater awareness of the health impacts of diesel emissions and for immediate action to reduce the number of diesel vehicles.
It sent a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May stating a government-led national diesel reduction initiative would represent a major public health advance.