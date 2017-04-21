UK Experiments With Speeding Ticket Fines Based On Ability To Pay - Would That Float Over Here?

Agent009 submitted on 4/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:02:37 PM

0 user comments | Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new type of speeding penalty based on the offender’s income will be introduced on Monday 24 April, with wage percentage fines and 56-day disqualifications for the worst offenders.



Motorists caught doing more than 101mph in a 70mph limit could be fined between 125% and 175% of their weekly income, while those breaking the speed limit in a 30mph area will get three points and be fined 25-75% of their weekly wage. Current speeding fines are already means-based, but the new type tweaks their thresholds, which are listed below.


Read Article


UK Experiments With Speeding Ticket Fines Based On Ability To Pay - Would That Float Over Here?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]