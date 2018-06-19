UK Mayors Push To Ban Internal Combustion Vehicles By 2030

City mayors across the UK are joining forces to encourage the introduction of a ban on pure petrol and diesel cars from 2030 in a bid to cut emissions produced by private transport.

Leaders from cities including Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Oxford, who represent a combined 20 million residents, will put their case to environment secretary Michael Gove tomorrow at a national air quality summit.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is among those calling for the Government’s proposed 2040 ban on the sale of combustion-engined cars to be moved forward by a decade.