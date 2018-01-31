UK's Policing Chief Pushes For ZERO Tolerance On Speeding - Would That Work Here?

Britain’s road policing chief has proposed that the 10% buffer on speeding, which allows the police to give some leeway when enforcing the speed limit, should be scrapped.

Speaking at the Police Federation road policing conference, Anthony Bangham, the head of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on road policing said that "the law is set at the limit for a reason".

“They should not come whingeing to us about getting caught. If booked at 35, 34 or 33 in a 30mph zone, that cannot be unfair because they are breaking the law,” he said, according to The Guardian.