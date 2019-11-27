UN Report Pretty Much Says We Need To Cut Auto Emissions In Half

Hey there, car friends! You may be wondering how things are going out there, climate-wise.

Every day we can’t help but think about our role in the way the world is burning down around us and I’m here to tell you that well, it could be better, I’m going to be honest.

There’s a new United Nations report today on climate change and, if you haven’t already guessed, it is not promising. This particular study, the Emissions Gap Report, measures how the amount of emissions we’d need to cut to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F). As things currently stand, we’re looking at increasing double that amount.



