UNCLOAKED: 2021 Mercedes S-Class FIRST Official Image Surfaces - Is What You Hoped For?

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the best cars in the world - period. It's the ultimate German luxury limo and offers luxury, power, and, as always, the most advanced technology that the brand has to offer. A famous television personality once said "If you want to know what technology is going to be in your car in ten years' time, look at today's S-Class". World-firsts and brilliant innovations are nothing new to the range, but how will the latest and greatest look? Well, today we finally have something official to show you.



