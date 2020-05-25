UNCLOAKED: 2021 Mercedes S-Class FIRST Official Image Surfaces - Is What You Hoped For?

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the best cars in the world - period.

It's the ultimate German luxury limo and offers luxury, power, and, as always, the most advanced technology that the brand has to offer. A famous television personality once said "If you want to know what technology is going to be in your car in ten years' time, look at today's S-Class". World-firsts and brilliant innovations are nothing new to the range, but how will the latest and greatest look? Well, today we finally have something official to show you.

MDarringer

It feels like the dated same-old-same-old mid-cycle updates that the Germans love. It needed to grow stylistically and this is utter stagnation. It better than the BMW LS and the Audi Delta 88, but not enough of an improvement. Now the burden will be on the EQS to "do something".

I find the Toyota Century more compelling.

Car4life1

I agree to an extent but One thing about Mercedes design team and the company in general is they are very aware of the climate of the world and what’s going on. They usually have multiple sketches of a model, each accomplishing something different, from stylish to flashy and pushing the envelope, to more reserved and conservative depending on what the times call for...

We have now entered a global depression, nothing like this has ever been seen before, while this S Class design is not my favorite, I find it very fitting for the uncertain world its about to enter

