Unless you were hiding under a rock yesterday you knew the floodgates opened on the new Ford Bronco with both the 2 door and 4 door versions making an early appearance. Now today we have another leak of biblical proportions with not only a 4 door bronco in black but a 2 door in the background topless.



Personally the Bronco looks better to us in black, but are you warming up to it any fashion?









Read Article