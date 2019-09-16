URUS KILLER? Ferrari Steps Up The Development Pace On V12 Powered Purosangue SUV

Due in 2022 and being developed under the codename Purosangue, which translates as ‘thoroughbred’, the Ferrari SUV promises to be like no other performance or ultra-luxury SUV on the market thanks to positioning unique from the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



The SUV, also known internally as ‘175’, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year and set to launch by 2023. They will be built off two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the imminent F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.







