US Plays Hardball On NAFTA And Neither Canada Or Mexico Like It

U. S. officials in Nafta negotiations are making proposals on battleground issues that Canada and Mexico would never agree to, intensifying doubts of reaching compromise on their tight timeline, according to three officials familiar with the talks.

U.S. proposals on government procurement, textiles and fresh produce are seen by the Canadian and Mexican governments as red-line issues with little or no hope of agreement, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The last round of talks that ended Wednesday in Ottawa took on a more negative tone at times compared with previous sessions, the officials said.