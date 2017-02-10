US Plays Hardball On NAFTA And Neither Canada Or Mexico Like It

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 162 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. officials in Nafta negotiations are making proposals on battleground issues that Canada and Mexico would never agree to, intensifying doubts of reaching compromise on their tight timeline, according to three officials familiar with the talks.

U.S. proposals on government procurement, textiles and fresh produce are seen by the Canadian and Mexican governments as red-line issues with little or no hope of agreement, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The last round of talks that ended Wednesday in Ottawa took on a more negative tone at times compared with previous sessions, the officials said.



Read Article


US Plays Hardball On NAFTA And Neither Canada Or Mexico Like It

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]