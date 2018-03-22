US Seeks To Stop The Sellout Of American Know How To China

U.
S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday his agency has prepared U.S. investment restrictions on China for President Donald Trump to consider as part of his upcoming announcements on intellectual property actions against Beijing.
“We have worked on options for his consideration,” Mnuchin told Reuters in an interview.
Trump plans to announce his decisions in the investigation into China’s intellectual property practices on Thursday..
The president is widely expected to impose tariffs on some $60 billion worth of Chinese technology products and other goods to try to force policy changes in Beijing.
Read Article