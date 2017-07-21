Uber And Lyft Begin Offering Mini Bar Snacks And Drinks To Passengers

Freed from the responsibility of driving, ride-sharing passengers have a lot of time on their hands.

A new startup hopes to capitalize on that. Cargo wants to put mini-vending machines capable of dispensing everything from snacks to Advil in ride-sharing cars. The company has received $1.75 million in seed funding and is already operating in three U.S. cities, according to TechCrunch.

Drivers sign up for free, and receive a display case from Cargo that sits on their cars' center consoles. Each display case has a URL and an identification number unique to each car. The actual transaction is done online by punching in the URL and ID, and using a credit card or digital wallet like Apple Pay. Once the transaction is complete, the driver gets a notification on his or her phone, and hands the customer the items.



