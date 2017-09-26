Uber At A Crossroads As More Cities Consider It A Nuisance Rather Than Service

Uber is testing out a new conciliatory tone in London, where officials said they wouldn't renew the ride-hailing service's operating license. It's going to have ample opportunity to see if that approach will work in the U.S.

San Francisco's city attorney is investigating whether Uber Technologies Inc. is a public nuisance. In New York, officials are mulling ways to tighten controls on ride-hailing, including requiring a quarter of all trips come with wheelchair-accessible vehicles. And Seattle has passed an ordinance to make it easier for Uber drivers to unionize.