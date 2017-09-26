Uber At A Crossroads As More Cities Consider It A Nuisance Rather Than Service

Uber is testing out a new conciliatory tone in London, where officials said they wouldn't renew the ride-hailing service's operating license.

It's going to have ample opportunity to see if that approach will work in the U.S.

San Francisco's city attorney is investigating whether Uber Technologies Inc. is a public nuisance. In New York, officials are mulling ways to tighten controls on ride-hailing, including requiring a quarter of all trips come with wheelchair-accessible vehicles. And Seattle has passed an ordinance to make it easier for Uber drivers to unionize.



MDarringer

The best reason NOT to ride with Uber is that the drivers are not carrying commercial insurance. Many insurance companies will not honor coverage when a car is used for commercial purposes but that was not stated in the contract up front. Thus, if you're injured, you're riding with an uninsured motorist. Try getting your medical bills covered then!

