The female driver who was in control of a self-driving Uber when it hit and killed a homeless woman in Arizona is a convicted felon who claims the victim stepped out in front of his car suddenly, giving him no time to try to avoid her.

Rafaela Vasquez, 44, was responsible for the vehicle when it struck Elaine Herzberg, 49, on Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona.



She previously spent four years in prison for armed robbery and falsifying documents, but was hired by Uber anyway.