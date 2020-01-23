Unbelievably Social Media BULLIED Kylie Jenner Into Removing THIS Crown Jewel From Her Car Collection Reveal

How do the ultra-rich mend a broken heart? If you’re Kylie Jenner, you go out and splash a few million on a new Bugatti.

Fresh off her breakup with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, the billionaire reality star-turned-makeup mogul decided to show off her new ride, a $3 million white-over-orange Bugatti Chiron, in a video posted to social media. Unfortunately, the big reveal was met by a chorus of boos from the 22-year-old’s normally loyal fanbase, and within a few hours, the post was deleted.



