Unbelievably Social Media BULLIED Kylie Jenner Into Removing THIS Crown Jewel From Her Car Collection Reveal

Agent009 submitted on 1/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:13 AM

0 user comments | Views : 654 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: robbreport.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

How do the ultra-rich mend a broken heart? If you’re Kylie Jenner, you go out and splash a few million on a new Bugatti.

Fresh off her breakup with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, the billionaire reality star-turned-makeup mogul decided to show off her new ride, a $3 million white-over-orange Bugatti Chiron, in a video posted to social media. Unfortunately, the big reveal was met by a chorus of boos from the 22-year-old’s normally loyal fanbase, and within a few hours, the post was deleted.

 



Read Article


Unbelievably Social Media BULLIED Kylie Jenner Into Removing THIS Crown Jewel From Her Car Collection Reveal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]