Tesla has sourced a 740-acre plot of land in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany for the EV company’s first European production facility. On Thursday local authorities confirmed that they had found seven WWII-era U.S. bombs on the site weighing around 110 pounds each, dropped but not exploded. A spokesman for the interior minister in the state of Brandenburg—where the property is located—told Reuters that the bombs have all been located and will be defused at some point in the future.



