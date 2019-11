UBER HAS hit a few potholes on its ten-year journey. In recent years the ride-hailing company has been beset by sexual-harassment scandals, lawsuits over drivers’ contracts and battles with regulators. Its share price has fallen by a third since it went public in May. After all these bumps, it is easy to forget just how much urbanites around the world have come to rely on Uber, which is now on the streets of more than 700 cities.



Read Article