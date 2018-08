Teardown expert Sandy Munro is being sued for his recent dissection of a Tesla Model 3.



lip to 12 minutes and 54 seconds in the video for the breaking info, which comes to us via Autoline’s John McElroy.



Munro Associates, which performed the much-publicized teardown of the Model 3, is being sued by an entity connected with that work. We don’t yet know who’s behind the lawsuit against Munro though.







Read Article