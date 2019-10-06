Up Close And Personal Late Night Look At 2020 Corvette Reveals Dual Rear Caliper Brakes

As we inch closer to the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's highly anticipated world premiere, the mid-engine sports car continues to reveal a little bit more about its design and mechanical components.

Case in point is this new footage of the next-generation Corvette that comes courtesy of YouTube user Jacob Daniel and his trusty smartphone.

Shot at night, the footage shows a fully camouflaged C8 prototype resting in a parking lot on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. Despite the car's camouflage, we're able to see a handful of new details, including the rear wheels' dual brake calipers. The smaller of the two brake calipers is all-but-certain to serve as the car's parking brake. Meanwhile, the larger caliper is sure to help bring the sports car to a stop.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

This is going to be an awesome machine for the money...supercar performance for a third the price. Its also going to allow the next generation Camaro to blow out all the stops.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/10/2019 1:33:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Truthy

My thoughts exactly. I believe the next generation Camaro will step up to at least partly fill the niche left by the C7.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/10/2019 2:02:17 PM | | Votes: 0   

valhallakey

Used to be that you would not want to do this. If I remember the reasoning it went something like this - after hard driving using the actual main disc for parking would cause very uneven cooling where the parking brake pad was in contact with the disc which could lead to disc warping. Likely that was solved many years back but I guess I have not kept up on how car makers are implementing parking brakes lately. Is this a first of it's kind implementation?

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 6/10/2019 1:34:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

