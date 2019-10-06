Up Close And Personal Late Night Look At 2020 Corvette Reveals Dual Rear Caliper Brakes

As we inch closer to the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's highly anticipated world premiere, the mid-engine sports car continues to reveal a little bit more about its design and mechanical components. Case in point is this new footage of the next-generation Corvette that comes courtesy of YouTube user Jacob Daniel and his trusty smartphone.

Shot at night, the footage shows a fully camouflaged C8 prototype resting in a parking lot on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. Despite the car's camouflage, we're able to see a handful of new details, including the rear wheels' dual brake calipers. The smaller of the two brake calipers is all-but-certain to serve as the car's parking brake. Meanwhile, the larger caliper is sure to help bring the sports car to a stop.