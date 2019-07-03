Upcoming M3 And M4 Will Have An AWD Option To Control The Power

A four-wheel-drive M3? It’s on its way, people.

A 4WD M4 too, in all likelihood. Rumours suggest that the next M3 and M4, launched later this year, will be available in both rear-wheel drive and 4WD versions. Y’know, just like a regular 3 Series.

The switchable 4WD tech that has transformed the current M5’s usability will trickle down to the M3, but – and this is the important bit – not be compulsory. It’s thought that the range will diversify with purer, lighter, simpler rear-wheel drive models available alongside 4WD versions.

At the heart of the new M3/4 is an all-new twin-turbo six-cylinder engine developing 473bhp. A gain of almost 50bhp over the current standard car, it’s the biggest power leap seen in an M3 since six cylinder E46 gave way to V8 E92.



countguy

Switchable AWD will be a nice feature as current M4's can't get off the line to save their lives.

Posted on 3/7/2019 12:12:36 PM   

dlin

Love that mean face... hope BMW don't lost it

Posted on 3/7/2019 12:17:41 PM   

