Upcoming Tesla Roaster To Have 620 Mile Range

The upcoming, all-new Tesla Roadster will have the highest electric range of any production EV ever made. In fact, it's electric range will exceed 1,000, but not in miles.

With the recent range upgrades for the Tesla Model S and Model X, the question of range for the upcoming Roadster has again surfaced.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously touted the Roadster's range as untouchable by any other electric car. When the Roadster was first revealed, the automaker listed its range at 620 miles. That's a figure that's unheard of today.