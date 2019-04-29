Upcoming Tesla Roaster To Have 620 Mile Range

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:12:37 PM

1 user comments | Views : 366 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The upcoming, all-new Tesla Roadster will have the highest electric range of any production EV ever made.

In fact, it's electric range will exceed 1,000, but not in miles.

With the recent range upgrades for the Tesla Model S and Model X, the question of range for the upcoming Roadster has again surfaced.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously touted the Roadster's range as untouchable by any other electric car. When the Roadster was first revealed, the automaker listed its range at 620 miles. That's a figure that's unheard of today.



Read Article


Upcoming Tesla Roaster To Have 620 Mile Range

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

1,000KM > 620 Miles. Funny. Only the USA, Myanmar and Liberia still use the imperial system of measurement. Go figure.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2019 2:30:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]