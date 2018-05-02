VATH-tuned Mercedes-AMG C63 V63RS delivers 690 hp

Today, the most powerful Mercedes-Benz model you could get is probably the twelve-cylinder S65 and Maybach S650 – as both models have an output of 621 horsepower. However, VATH decided that they would produce something beefier than that, as they took both the coupe and cabriolet versions of the C63 and worked on their 4.0 liter biturbo V8 engine so they could give out a lot more power.



After VATH worked its magic on the C63’s AMG engine, it no longer gives out just 503 horsepower in the S specification. Instead, the V8 engine can now produce as much as 690 horsepower. This V63RS package, which includes the 187 horsepower boost, will cost you right around €12,800 (or $15,900), and that does not include value added tax yet. The upgraded engine is paired to a seven speed automatic transmission. Other upgrades include a new turbocharger setup and downpipe, together with an uprated oil cooler for the engine.



Read Article