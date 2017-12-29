VIDEO: A Porsche 911 Reimagined By Singer — Is THIS Your Idea Of The Ultimate 911?

If there's a video series I look forward to, it's Petrolicious. The people behind the video channel just seem to "get it."



Look no further than the stories of enthusiasts waking up early to take their rides on spirited drives and the way these segments are filmed. It's not about a product. It's about the bond between man and machine.



I have no problem admitting that one or two clips have taken me aback and made me feel something. The immense waves of nostalgia brought me back to my first automotive experiences.



Having said that, the latest clip dives into the story of Indiana-based Matt Euson and his Singer Vehicle Design Porsche 911. Largely considered the ultimate Porsche 911 by the enthusiast community, I wanted to share this video with you all to see what the AutoSpies consensus was.



What say you, Spies? Is Singer producing the BEST Porsche 911s today?





Follow Petrolicious into the heartland of America as we pay a visit to Indiana to meet Matt Euson and his Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design. Whether it’s a quick jaunt to the office, picking up the kids from football practice, or tearing through the secluded snakes of tarmac outside of town, this 911 is driven as it was built to be.







