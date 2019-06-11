VIDEO: Audi's All-new RS Q8 Sets A BLISTERING Lap Time Around The World Famous Nürburgring

When you think of the vehicles setting lap fast lap times around the world famous Nürburgring, you probably think of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante or, say, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS or the Nissan GT-R NISMO. Your instincts probably don't key in on the likes of sport-utility vehicles.



Well, that should change.



That's because as SUVs get even more capable, they're changing the way we think of them. And who would have thought that the fastest SUV would be an Audi? Well, the day has come. With the all-new RS Q8, the four rings takes the top place as the fastest SUV around the circuit.



The RS Q8 posted a blistering time of 7:42. The next best, official time is the Mercedes-AMG GLC, which did it in 7:54.



According to an unofficial timing, the Lamborghini Urus did a lap of the 'Ring in 7:47. But, once again, that's unofficial.



Congratulations, Audi!







The Audi RS Q8 sets a new official record in the class of SUVs, off-road vehicles, vans and pick-ups on the Nordschleife.



Driver Frank Stippler makes the 20.8 kilometers of the legendary Green Hell in 7:42.253 Minutes.



