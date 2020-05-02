VIDEO: But Wait! There's More! 2021 Cadillac Escalade Clip Gives You A Taste Of What To Expect

As you've seen in previous threads, we're giving you the full treatment here with the reveal of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

And so it continues!

We're firm believers in the saying, "Seeing is believing." In order to bring the 2021 Escalade to life for you, we're showing you everything we've got. Next up, a video.

*Read the 2021 Cadillac Escalade press release HERE!

**SEE the 2021 Cadillac Escalade detailed here!

Provided by Cadillac, the stitched clips below show off the Escalade in a highly produced way. From video of its exterior to showing off its interior with all-new technology and displaying Super Cruise in action, this film touches on all of the key elements that Cadillac is hammering on.

Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com as we provide more updates on the latest Escalade.





1lostVW

I am having a hard time getting past the idea that is looks like a Chevrolet that knows someone. It is not distinctive on the exterior styling ... easily mistaken for the GMC or Chevy... interior, dashboard is impressive, but is that enough?

Posted on 2/5/2020 10:49:37 AM

Posted on 2/5/2020 10:49:37 AM   

dlin

Could use a more upscale headlight
Also picked up bad habit of blackened grille from BMW... why?

Taste is not too good so far

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2020 12:18:40 PM   

