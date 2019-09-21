VIDEO: Chicago-area Mall Terrorized By A Chevrolet Trailblazer PLOWING Through Kiosks

Sometimes I flip on the news and I am honestly perplexed by what is happening around the country these days. It's astonishing.



The latest head scratcher happened in the Chicago area on Friday.



According to reports, a motorists decided to cause havoc in a mall. They took their Chevrolet Trailblazer sport-utility vehicle and drove through the first floor. Ramming kiosks and seemingly crashing into stores, this unnamed individual appears to be living life as though it is the video game, Grand Theft Auto (GTA).



From what I've been able to pull up on this story, no one was injured though there were some close calls. Thankfully, a fast acting good samaritan took the vehicle's keys out of the ignition after the vehicle had crashed into the pole.



As of now the driver is being described as a 22-year-old male that may have been having a "medical issue." Police are not considering it a terrorist act or preplanned.



Be safe out there, Spies!









