VIDEO: DRAG RACE! Which Porsche Flagship Will Get The "W?" 911 Turbo S vs. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

With the latest generation Porsche Panamera, the standard Turbo S variant isn't the top dog any longer. It turns out that its all-new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the king of the castle these days.



Clearly, Porsche is embracing new technology as long as the output is greater speed.



The folks at Autocar recently put the Panamera up against an Audi R8 just to see what the result would be. Could a super sedan beat a lighter supercar? Turns out the R8 didn't have the juice.



Would the same outcome happen when the Panamera stood up against the likes of the 911 Turbo S? See below and find out.





When the 671bhp Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid beat the Audi R8 V10 in one of our drag races earlier this year, we wondered just how fast it really was.



This time around, it faces competition from within the Porsche stable in the form of the 911 Turbo S. Can the hybrid executive car really out-sprint its supercar cousin?



<br>



