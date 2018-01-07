If there's one thing I try to do here at AutoSpies is tell the story as best as I see fit. That means no B-S, straight to the point and admitting when I am out of bounds or wrong.



And, guess what? I don't know everything.



That especially applies to car care. When it comes to properly washing, waxing and the overall care of my vehicle's paint I am completely clueless. That's because this is an art in of itself.



A dear friend of mine takes his vehicle's paint very seriously and we've had a couple conversations where we went down the rabbit hole. About 30 glassy eyed minutes later, I tapped out.



So, when I got my M2 last year I knew I had to be proactive with it to protect it at least minimally. I asked my friend who was the best in the business — locally — which led me to Detailer's Domain. After meeting the owner, Phil, a couple times and quickly realizing that this guy was as legit as they come, I continued to have him work on my M2 with, predictably, great results.



The good news is the business appears to be putting out all-new videos that are essentially detailing porn and effectively give you a better idea of how to properly take care of your vehicles. See below to see what I am on about.



By the way, what do you make of the special guest? You know, the kitted out M2?





SONAX Spray and Seal Instant Shine Coating is a great compliment to any car enthusiasts' product arsenal. The easy-to-use formulation incorporates a unique Hybrid Polymer Technology that provides up to 3 months protection and generates excellent hydrophobic properties. After the car is washed and while it is still wet, simply spray entire car with the product and rinse. Completely dry all areas affected with a clean microfiber towel.



Direction for use:



- Wash vehicle and rinse thoroughly

- Shake bottle before use and turn the nozzle to open.

- Evenly spray the sealant on the wet vehicle (approx 4-6 sprays per 4 ft section).

- Rinse immediately with plenty of clean water and dry the vehicle.

- Dry the vehicle

- Remove any leftover remnants with a microfiber towel.



Product Attributes:

- Spray on, rinse off - and it's sealed!

- Quick and easy during the car wash

- Enhances the color depth and provides a mirror like shine

- Impressive water and dirt repellent effect in no time at all

- works on cars with out any protection

- works on cars with sealant and waxes

- works on cars with ceramic coating

- works on cars with paint protection film



Please Note: Do not use on hot surfaces. Do not apply in direct sunlight. Do not allow to dry. Always give special attention to the seams of the vehicle while rinsing product thoroughly.









