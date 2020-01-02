VIDEO: Did Cadillac REVEAL The 2021 Escalade In Its Latest Video For Super Cruise?

We're just days away from the February 4 launch of the all-new, 2021 Cadillac Escalade.



This launch is a big deal. The Cadillac Escalade is the object of many individual's affection and it's considered a huge status symbol. Long story short, people want their Escalade.



As we've seen with the launch of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon, there's quite a bit of changes going on with General Motors' full-size sport-utility vehicle. And from what we've seen, the 2021 Escalade may see the most amount of updates.



That's because it will make use of massive 38-inch, curved OLED display. From the spy shots and leaked images we've seen, it appears to follow the current-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class. One screen will serve as the instrument panel while the other is for infotainment.



As Cadillac wanted to show off its latest iteration of Super Cruise, it released a video this week. There's just a couple things. First off, it's clear that this is the 2021 Escalade's interior. Note the controls and display.



In addition, it's clear as day that the vehicle that's merging lanes automatically is the 2021 Escalade. Check out the zoomed in picture, below.



Chrome will make its way across the rear door/hatch and appear where the rear exhaust tips are. Staying, will be the large, vertical LED taillights.



