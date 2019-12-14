VIDEO: Doug DeMuro Goes DEEP On The All-new Aston Martin DBX — Is It A STUD or DUD?

One of the latest all-new, über luxury sport-utility vehicles to hit the market is the Aston Martin DBX.

Years ago I would have never thought this would happen, but here we are.

Controversially styled, I actually happen to think it looks quite good. Unlike the first-gen Porsche Cayenne or Bentley Bentayga, I believe the DBX is a slick-looking product. But if you're simply not convinced, let me give it one more shot.

The well-known YouTuber Doug DeMuro recently spent some time with a pre-production DBX in Newport Beach. While he wasn't allowed to drive it or even rev the motor, his detailed walkaround video highlighting it inside and out is quite helpful.

That said, I am curious. After you've seen the clip, weigh in: Is the all-new DBX a STUD or DUD?



The 2021 Aston Martin DBX is the newest luxury SUV -- and today I'm taking you on a thorough tour of the DBX. I'm showing you all the important quirks and features of the new Aston Martin DBX SUV.




User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I think the goal for this SUV is 7,000 units. Bring the brand up to 14,000 units in sales worldwide. It should not be that hard to hit. There have never been more rich folks on the planet than today.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2019 3:14:37 PM   

