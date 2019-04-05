VIDEO: Drag Race! You May Be Surprised To See Which Vehicle Gets The "W" In This Showdown — 720S Spider vs. S1000RR vs. Atom

Just in case you forgot that we don't take ourselves too too serious at AutoSpies, here's a friendly reminder.



Our friends over at Autocar put together a recent drag race between three completely different vehicles. That would be the McLaren 720S Spider, the Ariel Atom and the BMW S1000RR motorcycle.



You could say it's a diverse group.



They all do have one thing in common though. They were all built with one goal in mind: Speed!



So, WHO did it the best? You might just be surprised with the end results of this drag race clip, Spies...







Summer is coming and the weather is warm enough to drive with the wind in your hair, or across your helmet or even bouncing off your baldy head. So what’s the fastest way to go in a straight line without a roof but with numberplate on the back?



For 2019, BMW’s superbike, the S1000RR, has been redeveloped to be lighter, more powerful and even cleverer than ever before.



Ariel’s fourth Atom puts over 300bhp from a Honda Civic Type R engine through the back wheels and weighs little over 500kg.



The 720S has monstered everything to 60mph recently, including a Senna in an Autocar video, but will it keep its crown as the drag race king, being 49kg heavier in Spider form?



Matt Prior finds out.



<br>



