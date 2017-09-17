VIDEO: Driving The Dream Car, The Ferrari F40

It's pretty much an established fact that when it comes to analogue supercars, nothing can compare to the likes of the Ferrari F40 and the McLaren F1.



They are the top choices when discussing 1990s exotica.



The lovely folks at Petrolicious, who are known for telling the stories behind owners and their respective rides, recently partnered with Ferrari to showcase important vehicles from its 70 year history. Considering the F40 was the last ride that Enzo was involved with, it's a meaningful car to the marque.



So, what's it like to drive the dream car? The vehicle that was put on a poster for a teenager's bedroom wall? See below to get a taste of what it's like to experience the much lauded Ferrari F40.





