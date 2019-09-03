VIDEO: EXTREME Volvo 245 Wagon MAKEOVER! Will A Lamborghini V10 Work?

Reflecting on my 10+ years writing about the automotive industry, I have seen some pretty wild stuff.

But, to be honest, I think I may have come across the wildest yet.

That's because the owner of a 1975 Volvo 245 wagon is trying to see if they can make a Lamborghini V10 work.

You might way to re-read that as it bears repeating. A gearhead is trying to shoehorn a Lamborghini V10 into a 1970s Volvo station wagon.

As you'd expect this is all sorts of complicated and is a project that is running into a variety of roadblocks. That said, we've always subscribed to the thinking "where there's a will, there's a way."

IF this project car gets completed, do you suspect it will be one of the ULTIMATE sleepers?



Introduction to my Volvo project. I have removed the 2JZ to install a Lamborghini Gallardo V10 engine. Not 100% sure i will finish this project but i will give it a try! Volvo 245 from 1975




