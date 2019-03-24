VIDEO: FIRST Look At The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Leaves Us A Bit SURPRISED — They're Coming Out SWINGING!

It wasn't too long ago that Hyundai was swinging for the fences. It revealed the then all-new Elantra and Sonata with one mission: To take down Honda and Toyota while they were lulled to sleep.



The plan worked and the Korean marque was off to the races. It was nibbling away marketshare from the Japanese manufacturers.



But in the automotive world, your success only lasts as long as your successful product is uncontested. And, the Japanese came back with stellar products across the board. Hyundai, on the other hand, debuted an "all-new" Elantra and Sonata that seemed more like mild refreshes.



It was disappointing, at best.



With the first videos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata appearing online though, it appears that the company is swinging for the fences again. Just look at the bolder exterior design, rather impressive looking interior and even the digital instrument panel that looks way more high end than a Hyundai.



What say you, Spies?







<br>



